TUCSON (KVOA) - According to Bernie Sanders' twitter account, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Representative Raul Grijalva will be taking part in a town hall Saturday called "Fighting for Justice in Arizona" with the former Presidential candidate.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez will also be apart of the speaking group.

I am excited to announce that I will be hosting a town hall this Saturday, "Fighting for Justice in Arizona," along with @standwithraul, @TucsonRomero, @NNPrezNez and more. Tune in this Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET at https://t.co/vreIiWfeoS. pic.twitter.com/fHBzqv6vss — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 9, 2020

The event will be broadcast live on Bernie Sanders' website starting at 11:30am.