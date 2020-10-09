Pima County work to ensure no fraudulent signatures on ballots

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Many Arizonans are choosing to submit their ballot by mail, which requires signing your name to prove you are who you say you are. Pima County is taking steps to make sure there are no fraudulent signatures on any ballots.

Pima County officials told News 4 Tucson, they are expecting around 80 percent of people to vote by mail instead of coming in person. While dropping off the ballot is easy, they warn voters to be careful about how you fill out the ballot. David Eppihimer, Chair for the Pima County Republican Party, said this includes your signature.

"You have to sign the affidavit envelope, to attest that this is you, and they compare the signature to your base signature that every voter has on file," Eppihimer said.

The base signature is the driver's license or any government issues document. Alison Jones, chair for the Pima County Democrats, said this is where the verification begins.

"If they don't match up well for some reason they set them aside," Jones said. "Those that do match, go to be counted. They are very common."

F. Ann Rodrigues, the Pima County Recorder said her staff is well equipped to find discrepancies with ballots.

"All out staff and recorders receive training on how to identify fraudulent signatures," Rodriguez said.

If they suspect the signature is forged or fake, the recorder will contact the individual. The individual will answer additional questions and may have to provide additional documentation.

"We all need to have confidence in the election integrity," Jones said. "The result of the election could be called into question."

Officials said this was of counting is transparent. They ask the public to continue to have faith in the system.

For more on how to track you ballot, head to the Pima County Recorder webiste.

