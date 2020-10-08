UArizona’s OSIRIS-REx makes new discoveries

TUCSON (KVOA) - Scientists at the University of Arizona are finding out more about Bennu, the asteroid at the heart of the OSIRIS-REx mission.

Researchers found six boulders, ranging in size, scattered across Bennu's southern hemisphere.

OSIRIS-REx will make its first sample collection attempt on Oct. 20.

Bennu is a diamond-shaped pile of rubble floating in space, and scientists expect hydrated minerals and organic material to be present in the collected sample.

Researchers say that the collected sample may be unlike anything in the meteorite collection on earth.

OSIRIS-REx will depart Bennu in 2021 and deliver the sample to Earth in September of 2023.