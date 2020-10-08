TUSD Governing board candidates speak in virtual forum

TUCSON (KVOA) - Seven candidates for the Tucson Unified School Districts governing board participated in an online forum as they campaign to man three spots on the board for the next four years.

The hour and a half meeting took on a handful of topics ranging from declining enrollment, teachers leaving the district and if schools should move to a hybrid style of learning.

The board members whose terms are ending are Bruce Burke, Kristel Foster, and Rachael Sedgewick. Adelita Grijalva and Leila Counts are the two holdover board members and their terms run through 2022.

Sadie Shaw is a parent of a TUSD student and wants to focus on expanding ethnic studies and promoting values based on inclusivity and diversity, equity, accessibility and transparency.

Natalie Luna Rose has been a member of the TUSD parent advisory council and is currently the communication and outreach manager at Arizona Center for Disability Law.

Nick Pierson is a native of Nogales and has a background in finance. He says his goal is to create a healthy environment for students to excel in and he wants to use his knowledge to help the district maintain financial responsibility.

Adam Ragan is a teacher in Tucson with goals to increase enrollment for the district as well as advocate for student and faculty safety while they deal with COVID-19.

Cristina Mennella is a write in candidate who has worked in mental health and disability for 30 years and she wants to retain special education, emphasize school safety and make teachers salaries competitive.

Cindy Winston has been teaching for over 30 years and wants to focus on financial accountability, funding for capital improvements and teacher recruitment and retention.

Ravi Grivois-Shah is an associate professor at the University of Arizona and wants to fight for healthy food in schools and better working conditions for teachers.

To watch the full discussion click here.