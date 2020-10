TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in midtown.

Tucson Fire Department tweeted that the house fire is located in the 5700 block of E. 26th Street, which is near 22nd and Craycroft.

#TucsonFire is responding to a house fire in the 5700 block of E. 26th Street 🔥 Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/5b9AqlJN2W — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 8, 2020

Details about the fire are still limited at this time. Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

However, TFD said the blaze is currently under control.