SAHUARITA (KVOA) - Sahuarita Police Department is asking for your help locating 13-year-old William Stiers.

William ran away from the 900 block of Calle Barbitas in Sahuraita.

He is four feet nine inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

He was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts.

If you have any information on William's location you are asked to call 911.