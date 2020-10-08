DIGGING DEEPER: Printing and protecting your ballot

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Runbeck Election Services in Phoenix is getting a lot of attention this election season and with good reason.

It is the nerve center where Arizona’s ballots get printed and ready to go just before they get mailed to Arizona voters.

“We produce comfortably 100,000 ballots an hour,” Runbeck CEO Kevin Runbeck said. “We are working 24-7 throughout the process. We expect to produce over 30 million ballots in seven states.”

Runbeck oversees the ballot production for millions of Arizona voters living in Maricopa, Pima, Cochise and Coconino counties.

This year the safety and security of your ballot and vote-by-mail has come under the microscope like never before.

“We’ve been doing this for 40 years and it’s very safe,” Runbeck said.

Runbeck argues the process is secure.

“If someone tries to mess with it, they’re going to be quickly, caught, identified and fraudulent ballots will not get counted,” he said.

Runbeck said his team of 180 has stayed supremely focused and he sees some irony in the heightened level of scrutiny.

“Ironically, it’s when we have the most control and transparency that the industry has ever had,” Runbeck said.

The company uses electronic data tracking to verify what taking place.

“We’re putting the precinct specific ballots with barcodes on it to tell us what ballot that is and we’re matching it in the data file with the voter that lives at that location,” Runbeck said.

According to Arizona election law, returned ballots can start getting counted 14 days before Election Day. However, results cannot be released until one hour after the polls close on Election Night.

In some states, election officials cannot even open the ballot envelopes until Nov. 3.

“We really do need to expect particularly on the national level that we should wait a week or a little bit longer for all the votes to be verified,” Runbeck said.

Runbeck knows he and his team have no control over the spread of misinformation which leads to his greatest fear.

“My biggest concern is that voters will be nervous that the outcomes are not accurate when the actually are,” he said.

The election team at Runbeck will continue working after early voting begins. The warehouse will still be printing ballots for several more weeks. Then, the company will transition to working with counties to track already returned ballots.