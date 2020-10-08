14 arrested in multiple smuggling busts by Tucson Sector Border Patrol

DOUGLAS (KVOA) - 14 arrests were made in Douglas by the Tucson Border Patrol Sector due to several smuggling attempts on Wednesday.

A canine found 3.5 grams of heroin and 140 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. A few hours later, Cochise County Sheriff Officers arrived and discovered that five of the riders in the vehicle were illegal immigrants.

Agents also stopped another vehicle an hour later and arrested five other females, four of them being illegal immigrants.

The nine Mexican nationals encountered in these human smuggling incidents were expelled from the United Stated under Title 42 authority. The three U.S. citizen smugglers were booked and subsequently released: they have not yet been formally charged with human smuggling.