TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police and Pima County K9 units were out on patril early Wednesday morning at Midvale Park when both units heard gunshots.

The two patrols located two vehicles that were driving erratically and moved to pull them over when they received several rounds of gunfire.

After a high risk encounter, Tucson Police encountered an infant in the suspects car.

Nobody was injured during the traffic stop.