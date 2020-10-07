Does the vice presidential debate matter more this year?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Both David Eppihimer and Alison Jones are working hard to try and turn out the vote here with 26 days to go before the election.

Eppihimer leads the Pima County GOP. Jones is the head of the Pima County Democratic Party.

Arizona's 11 electoral votes up for grabs in November and early voting is now underway.

Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris are the running mates to the oldest presidential nominees in history.

President Donald Trump is 74 years-old. Former Vice President Joe Biden is 77 years-old.

Should Biden win the presidency, he'll be 78 years-old when he takes office in January.

Both local party leaders say the vice presidential debate is critical.

"The vice presidential debate is very important because this is the person who's one person away from the presidency whichever that vice president will become January," Eppihimer said. "We need to know who they are and what they think independently and what their strengths are."

"Being the vice president is always to be the back-up plan," Jones said. "It's more obvious when you have an older president but I think every vice president goes into that job knowing that they could be in charge. It's important this election a bit more than most."

Both vice presidential candidates will now get on planes for Arizona.

Sen. Harris will be together with Biden Thursday afternoon for campaign stops in Phoenix and Tempe.

Vice President Pence will hold an event Thursday afternoon in Peoria