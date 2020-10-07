BBB Tip: Understanding Reverse Mortgages

(KVOA) - The coronavirus pandemic is causing challenging housing situations for people who are facing the possibility of losing their homes. From January to August 2019, the better Business Bureau (BBB) said it received 24,037 inquiries and reviews about reverse mortgage companies. This year, the BBB said it received 27,313 during the same time period, an increase of 14 percent.

The BBB said a reverse mortgage is one option to help older consumers. However, before making a commitment the BBB said consumers need to understand that this product is a loan that must be paid back.

According to the BBB, a reverse mortgage loan, like a traditional mortgage. It allows homeowners who are at least 62 years old to borrow money by using their home as security for the loan. Like a traditional mortgage, the title remains in the homeowner’s name. However, unlike a traditional mortgage, borrowers don’t make monthly payments with a reverse mortgage loan.

The loan is repaid when the borrower no longer lives in the home, which can happen when the homeowner goes into assisted living or passes away. The BBB said interest and fees are added to the loan balance each month, and the balance grows over time.

Although there is no monthly payment owed by the homeowner, there are three main requirements. Homeowners must pay their property taxes and homeowners insurance, homeowners must live in the property as their principal residence and homeowners must keep their home in good condition. The BBB said failure to meet these requirements may lead to default or foreclosure.

How much a homeowner may borrow depends on the borrower’s age, the interest rate on the loan, and the value of the property. The BBB said a borrower may receive the loan proceeds through a line of credit, monthly payout, or lump sum payout. With a reverse mortgage loan, the amount the homeowner owes to the lender goes up over time. The BBB said this is because interest and fees are added to the loan balance each month. As your loan balance increases, your home equity decreases.

The BBB said a reverse mortgage loan is not free money. The homeowners or their heirs will eventually have to pay back the loan, usually by selling the home.

If you or a family member are in a situation where a reverse mortgage may be an option, the BBB recommends researching lenders and understanding the financial aspect of reverse mortgages before deciding.

Before considering a reverse mortgage loan the BBB recommends that consumers understand what the loan involves, discuss with family members whether this type of loan is appropriate for their situation, and consider consulting with a HUD-certified housing counselor or an attorney before making a financial commitment. Research BBB Accredited Businesses that offer reverse mortgages.

The BBB warned consumers to beware of scams. "Watch for unsolicited contractors who approach you about applying for a reverse mortgage to pay for repairs to your home," the BBB said in a news release. "Research all options, ask questions, and don’t allow yourself to be pressured into getting a reverse mortgage if it’s not needed."

Report any scams to BBB ScamTracker and the Federal Trade Commission.

To learn more about reverse mortgages, go the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s reverse mortgage information page.