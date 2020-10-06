 Skip to Content

TUSD Governing Board approves revised hybrid model of learning but no date announced

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday, the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board approved a revised Hybrid Learning Model in a 4 to 1 vote.

The revised model includes teachers staying with their students from quarter one, when feasible.

While the administration now has a hybrid model approved the board still hasn't determined a date for when students could start a hybrid model.

The board did agree that when students return to the classroom they will have met health guidelines placed by the Pima County Health Department.

Denelle Confair

