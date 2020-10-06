 Skip to Content

SILVER ALERT: PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help locating 80-year-old Joanne Donovan who was last seen at approximately 5:30 pm. on Tuesday.

Donovan was last seen near 865 N. Desert Bell Drive on foot headed in an unknown direction. .

She is five feet two inches tall, weighs 108 pounds, has blue eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve top, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

