DIGGING DEEPER: Father-Son facing charges for Sprouts incident

Marana (KVOA) - It's a video that went viral.

On KVOA' facebook page alone more than 100,000 people saw it.

It happened in August at the Sprouts grocery store in Marana and it was all caught on cell phone video by one of the customers.

A father and his sons went inside to buy groceries and weren't wearing masks.

Management told them they had to wear one, or leave due to store policy.

The father told them he had a medical condition and didn't have to wear one.

Things got heated between the father and some of the customers.

Words were exchanged, and one of the son's had to physically carry his father out of the store.

Marana Police were called, they stopped the vehicle the men were in and started their investigation.

It ended with a 33-page report. Detectives looked at cell phone videos, as well as police body-worn footage.

Sgt. Abel Samano told the News 4 Tucson's Digging Deeper Team, " They developed probable cause to arrest them."

"Them" meant Robert Kitchell the father seen in the video arguing with some of the customers.

He is facing charges of threats and intimidation and disorderly conduct.

His son, James is seen pushing a Sprouts employee in the parking lot. He is facing assault charges. Sgt. Samano said Marana officers attempted to call them but were unsuccessful so they issued a summons.

The police report said when officers went to the address that was given by the Kitchell's the pick-up truck they were in back in August was parked there.

The person who answered the door wouldn't give his name and only said, the people you're looking for aren't here.

The officers left their names and numbers and where they could be reached.

News 4 Tucson went to Sprouts to get reactions about the charges from customers as well as management.

Management said to contact corporate. We did and they sent an email that said, " Store managers and team members are not authorized to speak to media. And we cannot provide details on pending investigations."

Customers on the other hand had plenty to say. Amelia Basurto said people should wear masks. " It's for our safety and for our health. We need to think of other people, we need to think of our country and for the world."

Anne Obika 's reaction to the video " It was really stupid. So, you are glad police charged them. Yes, really glad."

The father and son will formally be charged when they answer the summons and appear in court.