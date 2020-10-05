Cox employees make $100,000 donation to local nonprofits

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cox Charities announced that 20 Southern Arizona non-profit organizations received over $100,000 in grant funding during these challenging times.

Most of the money awarded to the nonprofits came from Cox's 3,100 employees.

Since 1996, Cox Charities has awarded about $8.5 million to local Arizona nonprofits that support youth and education.

“We are proud to stand behind so many nonprofit partners that are working hard during this challenging time to educate children and support families throughout Arizona,” said Lisa Lovallo, Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications.

A few local organizations that were awarded this grant are the Arizona Burn Foundation, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, the Museum of Contemporary Art which the grant will go toward arts education to Title 1 schools and Tu Nidito Children and Family Services as well as many more Southern Arizona nonprofits were awarded the grant.

Behind the scenes of donations is Meli Acuna one of the 3,100 Cox employees.

“It’s quite a feeling to know that my company empowers us to give in a way that makes such a meaningful difference to such worthy nonprofits throughout Arizona," said Acuna.

