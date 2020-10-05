Children’s Museum resumes play dates!

The Children’s Museum Tucson is continuing its private play date fundraiser with POP-in Play in October.

The POP-in Play FUNdraiser offers private Play Day sessions at the Downtown location for families or social bubbles of 10 or fewer for a donation of $300 to the Museum.

These museum says these funds are vital to keep it functioning until they can welcome visitors back on a daily schedule.

“Fall Break for many area districts begins on Oct. 12 and this is a great way to get the kids away from the screen for a couple of hours,” said Executive Director Hilary Van Alsburg.

“The popularity of our Save our Summer FUNdraiser was overwhelming. We’re happy to offer the private play opportunity again for families.”

POP-in Play Dates are available Monday-Sunday Oct. 12-18; Wednesday-Sunday Oct. 21-25; and Wednesday-Friday Oct. 28-30. There will be two sessions available on each day. The Museum is partnering with a local refugee support group to offer free play dates as part of our Give Back Tuesdays program.

Donate and select your POP-in Play Date at ChildrensMuseumTucson.org/POP.

For more information on the POP-in Play FUNdraiser, visit ChildrensMuseumTucson.org/POP or call the Museum at 520-792-9985.