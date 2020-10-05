AZ voter registration extended until Oct. 23

TUCSON (KVOA) - A U.S. District judge ruled on Monday that voters in Arizona now have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

The previous cut-off for registration was Oct. 5, but after a complaint filed by two nonprofit groups against Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs the window of time to register has been extended.

Two nonprofit organizations, Mi Familia Vota and Arizona Coalition for Change, sued Hobbs for not addressing "difficulties with voters who register too close to the election requesting an early voting ballot."

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Logan ruled on Monday in favor of the plaintiffs saying the state "failed to show the administrative burden on the state outweighs the burden on Plaintiffs’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights."

“This ruling is a vindication of the fundamental right to vote,” says Reginald Bolding of the Arizona Coalition for Change. “Court intervention here was necessary to address the impact of the pandemic on voter registration. Thanks to this ruling, many more voters will have their voices heard in this election.”