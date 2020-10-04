Vigil held in Tucson to remember those lost to COVID-19

TUCSON - Pima County has lost 627 residents to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a part of the national week of mourning a vigil has been set up to remember those who have passed.

A flag has been planted on the northern hillside of Himmel park for every one of those individuals who were not able to overcome the viruses effects.

On Sunday, a vigil was organized for people to come and have a place to remember and reflect.

"It has been heartbreaking for so many families, who in many cases have had to watch their loved ones pass (away) through a window," said Steve Kozachik, Tuscon City Councilman Ward 6.

With over 200,000 deaths nation wide due to the pandemic, a national week of mourning began on sunday and local events like this vigil at Himmel park give people a place to think of their loved one's in a year where so much has changed.

"It's extremely important that we bring this awareness to everyone, but also to give a space for people to reflect on their own emotions and come to terms with their own emotions," said Albrecht Classen, a Tucson Resident.

A single flag is set apart from the rest for those who could not make it out to the vigil or who decided not to go to avoid being near a group of people.

"This has been particularly unique in terms of the impact on people's lives and emotions and we want to give people a space here tonight for people to experience the community of loss and not feel as though they're alone in this," said Kozachik.

Small groups dotted the park , some remembering and honoring lost loved ones, while others came to think about how the virus has changed their lives.

"We need to reckon with all the death and express our empathy, condolence and also sense of endurance, spirit to overcome," said Classen.

The vigil will be up all week long on the northern hillside for people to come and visit.