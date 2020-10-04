One man dead after eastside apartment shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have confirmed that one man is dead after a shooting on the east side at the Eastyn Apartments on Broadway and Jessica on Sunday.

Tucson Police recieved a call of a shooting before 1PM. Upon entering the apartment, officers located a body with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and rendered first aid. The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tucson Police have confirmed that they have people in custody in relation to the investigation, but no suspects have been named at this time.