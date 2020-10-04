Bars see an increase in customers following opening of downtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Bottomless mimosas and happy hour are back on the menu. After months of struggling, some downtown bars told News 4 Tucson the increase in people is a sign of clear skies ahead. A majority of the bars reopened with restrictions.

Gil "Junior" Aguirre, the General Manager of Hi-Fi, said while they've been open for a while, they have definitely seen more people out.



"You got more foot traffic down here and downtown is starting to pick up, things are a little more relaxed, better than a few months ago," Aguirre said.

Across the street, Rick Cano, the General Manager of Funky Monk, agreed. He said this weekend was something all the businesses needed.



"We definitely has a hard stretch when we shut down for a little bit, it's just nice to see people out again," Cano said.

While they both are happy their businesses are back to pouring drinks and playing music, Aguirre said there's still challenges.

"I had the state health department came last night and they were telling us the percentages they were supposed to be at as opposed to what they have on their website," Aguirre said." Last night they said we had to be at 25 percent but their website said 50 percent."

Aguirre said there's a lack of consistency with the reopening process. he thinks Hi-Fi could be making double if they could seat the full 50 percent.

"We are going to take what we can get," Aguirre said.