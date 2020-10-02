The 25th Amendment: How it works

TUCSON (KVOA) - With President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis Thursday night, comes questions about the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.

It was ratified more than 50 years ago and deals with a president’s health.

“There are only two decision makers here through any part of the 25th Amendment,” University of Arizona professor Chad Westerland said Friday afternoon. “It’s either the President themselves or the Vice President and the majority of the cabinet. That’s the only way to get this process started.”

If President Trump’s condition were to become more serious, he could voluntarily give up the presidency for a short amount of time to Vice President Mike Pence.

Westerland notes invoking the 25th Amendment in this potential scenario is up to the president.

“There’s one version where President Trump could issue an order saying that Vice President Mike Pence becomes acting president under section 3,” he said. “That’s not terribly unlikely. That’s a more likely outcome than using section 4.“

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment involves a decision that’s out of the president’s hands.

“Vice President Pence and a majority of the cabinet saying that President Trump is incapable of being president then Mike Pence would become president immediately in an acting fashion. Section 4 of the 25th Amendment has never been used since it’s been passed.

If the president and vice president on this, the decision would go to Congress.

If President Trump and Vice President Pence were to both become incapacitated and unable to serve, the next in the line of succession to the presidency would be Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi. After Pelosi, it would be the President Pro Tem of the Senate, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.