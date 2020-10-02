Local political leaders speak out after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - President Donald Trump was scheduled to attend a "Make America Great Again" event Monday at the Tucson International Airport.

On Friday, President Trump's campaign manager released a statement that said all campaign events will be moved to virtual events or temporarily postponed.

Following the first presidential debate, Americans thought United States politics could not get wilder.

Except on Thursday night, President Trump dropped the bomb on Twitter announcing he and First Lady Melania Trump both had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, David Eppihimer, the Pima County GOP chairman, said the parties first thought was on the President's well-being.



"This disease knows no boundaries," Eppihimer said. "Anyone can get it and certainly the President and First Lady have tested positive and out thoughts are with them and their health."

On the other side of the party line, Alison Jones, the chair for the Pima County Democratic party agrees with Eppihimer.

"Not only are our thoughts with the president, but they are with the 7 million other people and the 200,000 others that have died," Jones said.

President Trump has been consistent in his stance of reopening the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 4 Tucson asked the question: "Do you think President Trump will have a different stance on the virus and maybe suggest the United States more backwards in the reopening process?"

"I think I would be shocked," Eppihimer said.



"I've always had a hard time predicting what he will do, but our stance is go with the science and there are experts for a reason," Jones said.