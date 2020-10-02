Experts say opioid addiction has gotten worse amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health official say a notional crisis is often over looked -- The opioid crisis and how it is affecting people in Southern Arizona.

According to the MAYO clinic in 2018, over 10 million Americans misused opioids. This year, experts tell News 4 Tucson, that number is expected to go up. Dr. Kat Robey, a Tucson licensed counselor, said addiction has increased as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"It's a very unfortunate thing, we already have an issue in our country with opioid use," Robey said. "Opioids depress lung function and could be a problem for people who could get COVID-19."

Robey said COVID-19 has changed the way the world works. She said sometimes a substance is the only thing that stays consistent.



"Being able to be aware within this pandemic, it's isolation away from your life." Robey said. "It makes you feel more like yourself and lets you deal with anxiety and depression, something that you can't exist without."

Dr. Nora Volkow, the Director of NIH of Drug Abuse, said COVID-19 has isolated everyone. She said that's the last things someone struggling with addiction needs.



"Family and friends need to be very aware they need to stay in contact with someone who is struggling," Volkow said.

Robey said if you think someone might be struggling, opening up a conversation is a good place to start.



"We keep ourselves open, whether they need help or not we need to be prepared for everyone involved," Robery said. "We need to maintain that support."

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

You can find behavior health treatment services near you by putting your address or zip code into this locator on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrations' website.

If you'd rather speak to someone on the phone, call 1-800-662-4357 (HELP).

CODAC Substance Use Disorder Referrals Line

520-202-1786

Available 24 hours a day, 7-days a week