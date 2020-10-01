Tucson’s first woman assistant fire chief retires

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of Tucson's finest has retired. Laura Baker was the first woman to be named assistant chief in Tucson.

She joined the department in 1994.

"This is the best job in the world and I still feel that after 26 years. The message that I would send to my brothers and sisters on the fire department and in public safety is to take care of yourselves," Baker said.

Baker is also the co-founder of Camp Fury, an organization that was started in 2009 that encourages girls to pursue careers in fire and public safety. The organization has now grown nationwide.