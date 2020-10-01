Russian authorities arrest men accused of stealing icon

Russian authorities announced today they had arrested two men suspected of tunneling their way by night into an island monastery and stealing a Russian orthodox icon donated years earlier by President Vladimir Putin.

The FSB security service said it had detained two people with the help of the police for a theft that took place last month at a cathedral in the Iversky monastery in Novgorod region, some 220 miles northwest of Moscow.

The two individuals, who the FSB said were part of a criminal gang, had stolen golden ornaments and an icon depicting the virgin Mary at a monastery on mount Athos in Greece, an important orthodox spiritual center.

The icon, it said, dated back to the 17th or 18th century.

A spokeswoman for the interior ministry said Putin had given the icon to the monastery as a gift in 2001.

Icons are an integral part of Russian orthodox culture and are present at places of worship and used during religious celebrations.