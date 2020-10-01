Protesters hit the streets of Iraq on the anniversary of 2019 demonstrations.

Protesters rallied today in Baghdad to commemorate the one year anniversary of the mass protests that shook Iraq in 2019.

Students and activists took part in the demonstration with some holding photos of people killed during last year's protests.

Organizers of the event said that their main demands remain similar to last year's including fighting corruption and political change.

They are also demanding accountability for the hundreds killed during last years' protests.

Iraq’s prime minister and president both issued statements today pledging to meet the demands of the protesters.

The country's biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out last October and continued for months.

They led to the resignation of the prime minister, who was replaced in May by a former intelligence chief.