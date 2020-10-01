Downtown Tucson battles back from COVID-19 closure

TUCSON (KVOA) - Downtown businesses finally reopened on October 1st after being shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past few weeks, several small businesses have started to reopen in downtown Tucson, but today began the official re-opening of downtown.

Shut down since June, there has been a lot of anticipation for establishments like Hotel Congress to finally re-open their doors.

"Day one has been really good so far, you know obviously getting open again after a few months we wanted to make sure we came out as smooth as possible. (We had) a few small little kinks here and there but that's just because we have very high expectations," said Jonathan Powers, General manager of Cup Cafe, Hotel Congress.

A ghost town for most of the time since the pandemic started, people are now back outside to enjoy the downtown atmosphere.

"I think it's going great, I love to see people eating outside enjoying their time. I love knowing that more people are coming back to the city and bringing more life to it," said Masha Norman, a student at the University of Arizona.

With COVID-19 guidelines in place, social distancing, masks and other new procedures can be seen everywhere. But Hotel Congress hopes to make it feel like the same old place.

"For a lot of people this is where they've grown up, for a lot of people this is where they've come out to the club, they've come out to lunch, or come out to dinner. So for a lot of people this is, it's more than just a destination it's the idea that this is sort of the heartbeat of Tucson," said Powers

Large crowded gatherings are still not happening but the hope is that will come when it is safe to do so.