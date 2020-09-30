Tucson FBI officials urge to report election fraud

TUCSON (KVOA) - During Tuesday's debate the, integrity of the 2020 Presidential election came up.

On Wednesday morning, FBI officials in Tucson held a press conference saying they're protecting votes and our democracy.

"The reason why we're having this conversation is to ensure that everybody the appropriate locations to go and to get accurate information," Steve Patterson, an FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge said.

New 4 Tucson asked Steve Patterson if there are any election crimes happening in Pima County. Patterson said while he couldn't comment on investigations, they are investigating every tip they receive.

What should you do if you're a witness to a federal election crime?

"Provide as much information as you can right," Patterson said. "If it happens to be screenshots, so be it. But include names, descriptions and places and obviously, how you came to know the information that you have."

He says the FBI has seen recent trends of social media posts sharing the wrong election date or telling people to vote by email or text, which is of course not true.

If you'd like to report any federal election offenses to the FBI. you can call 623-466-1999 and ask for an election crime coordinator.