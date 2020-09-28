UArizona sees decrease in COVID-19 cases; classes continue in person

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona President says coronavirus cases are going down. He told News 4 Tucson said it is because there are fewer large gatherings off-campus.

Dr. Robert Robbins and University leaders said if you would have asked them a couple of weeks ago, completely online learning might have been the only option. On Monday, the university said they are on a good track.

Robbins said from last week to this week, it has been night and day.

"This is a real success, people are following the rules we are seeing less large gatherings," Robbins.

On Friday, the University of Arizona reported 36 new positive COVID-19 cases and a percent positivity rate of 3.4 percent. Robbins said the big concerns still lie in off-campus high-rises.

"The card team responded to unites on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights," Robbins said.

The university issued three red tags, 10 citations and 13 code of referrals. Dr. Richard Carmona said while the university is on the right track, they need to be cautious.

"The number of cases, although are lower are still concerning," Carmona said. "The real problem is people that have not been compliant."

"I still see students without face coverings," Robbins said.

Not complying with the rules could result in a fine, suspension and even expulsion, determined by the dean of students. But the administration also said with Pac-12 sports coming back, officials are worried this could create another hike in cases.

"I think there is a lot of excitement about us playing sports, but I do not recommend large gatherings," Robbins said. "You can virtual first bumps and high fives, you don't need to be in each other's faces spewing this virus around."

UArizona has no plans to shut down the campus, but this is a dependent if the community spread is low. The voluntary 14-day quarantine is about to end and time will tell if cases spike again.