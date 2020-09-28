Southern Arizona School Districts lean into hybrid learning

TUCSON (KVOA) -Schools across the country have had to adjust to a new learning model while dealing with the pandemic. Many schools right here in Southern Arizona turning to a hybrid model of learning for the first time ever.

Just last week the Vail School District welcomed students back for their hybrid learning model. Vail students pictured socially distancing and wearing masks.

Sahuarita Unified School District also welcomed back their students this month for their hybrid learning model.

News 4 Tucson spoke with SUSD Superintendent Manuel Valenzuela to learn more.

"Students are divided in between two groups," Valenzuela said. "The A group and the B group and the A students attend school on Monday and Tuesday and the B students attend on Thursday and Friday."

Valenzuela says around 20 percent of the district's students have opted to stay at home and continue online learning.

"We have a wide menu of offerings and we're able to pivot very rapidly from one type of learning to another," Valenzuela said.

While the SUSD hasn't yet had any cases of COVID-19, Valenzuela says that if they do, they will use contact tracing to quarantine any students exposed.

As far as the Tucson Unified School District, their students are still learning remote. District officials are working to get feedback from parents on the return to the classroom.

The TUSD Governing Board is meeting on October 6th, where they're expected to vote on a revised hybrid model presented by TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.