This new Barbie doll is encouraging people to vote.

It's a relaunch of Mattel’s “Shero” doll featuring activist and actress Yara Shahidi.

But, it's getting a fashion makeover.

This Barbie wears a t-shirt that says "vote."

Because it’s your right! 💪#Barbie is proud to reveal the @YaraShahidi VOTE doll, created in partnership with the young actress and change-maker to inspire the next generation of leaders. #Vote2020 https://t.co/nynNGOLOWO pic.twitter.com/POa4xJJnu5 — Barbie (@Barbie) September 25, 2020

Mattel says this doll will be available to ship October 9, just in time for Election Day.