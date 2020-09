TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is dead and another was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries on Saturday night after a Motorcycle with two people on it collided with a vehicle on Flowing Wells Road and Wetmore Road.

23-year old Jonathan Martinez was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 19-year old passenger was sent to the local hospital.

The drive, a 18-year old female was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.