Board of Supervisors District 2 candidates hold live debate on Zoom

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Board of Supervisors District 2 held a live debate between democratic candidate Matt Heinz and republican candidate Anthony Sizer.

The candidates were asked about various topics such as funding for the sheriff department, their stance on asylum seekers, and how they would respond to the ongoing pandemic.

Democratic candidate Matt Heinz is a doctor at Tucson Medical Center who has experience serving in the Arizona house of representatives.

He was also appointed by President Obama to serve as the director of provider outreach in the us department of health and human services.

"I know it's a very strange time to be campaigning and it's still a pretty scary time for folks just because of what the effect is (of the virus)," said Heinz.

Republican candidate Anthony Sizer is a native of India and is an engineer at Raytheon. He also serves as an at large executive committee member of the Pima County republican party and is a former chair of republican legislative district two.

"I'm not a career politician, I love to listen to the issues and figure out how the powers available to me can help solve your specific problem," said Sizer.

