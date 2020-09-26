TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal collision on Ruby Road.

Deputies say around 9:45 p.m. on Friday a single-vehicle rolled over on Ruby Road at Penny Lane.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was heading towards Arivaca on Ruby Road. After striking a dirt embankment, the car left the roadway and went down a steep incline.

31-year-old Erin Massey was in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. A second person inside the vehicle, a 47-year-old male was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.