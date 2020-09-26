140 arrested in Phoenix area in ‘Operation Snake Eyes’

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The United States Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force with combined effort by police departments across the city of Phoenix has led to 140 arrests of alleged "violent fugitives", 51 of whom are gang members in what is being called "Operation Snake Eyes."

131 firearms and almost $150,000 in cash were seized along with more than 3,000 Fentanyl pills in the operation that aimed to calm gang violence and gang-related crime that has spiked since the beginning of the pandemic according to the U.S. Marshall's press release.

The United States Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force led multi-jurisdictional fugitive apprehension unit responsible for more than 1,748 arrests in the last year.