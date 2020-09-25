Wildfire shuts down I-17 North of Phoenix

CAMPE VERDE, Ariz. - If you're thinking about heading to Northern Arizona to beat the heat this weekend, you might need to choose an alternate route.

A wildfire has forced the closure of the north- and southbound lanes of Interstate 17 about 80 miles north of Phoenix.

The fire ignited Friday afternoon just north of Camp Verde. I-17 is typically busy heading north on Friday's because many people from Southern Arizona and the Phoenix metro area travel to Arizona's high country for the weekend.

There's no estimated time for the highway to reopen.