Southern Arizona connection in El Paso couple’s apparent murder-suicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - A retired Border Patrol agent was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a New Mexico field Thursday.

Police say his wife was murdered in the couple’s El Paso, TX home Wednesday night.

According to authorities in El Paso, Mark Martinez, a 57-year-old retired Border Patrol agent of 28 years, shot and killed his wife, Norma, 58 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Martinez was linked to an investigation of a double homicide in Douglas back in 1994.

Tucson’s Mike Piccarretta was Martinez’s lawyer.

“It was an interesting case,” Piccarretta said. “I thought Mark was an interesting guy and he had evidence that was consistent with innocence.“

Martinez was never charged and was later reinstated in Border Patrol.

One of the men killed on that August night 26 years ago, was Edward Posada Jr. He was just 23.

In an interview today, Posada’s father has no doubt it was Martinez who killed his son.

“He killed himself,” Edward Posada, Sr. said. “He cheated us of the ability to take his life away from him. But he still did us a favor. I was elated that he took his, but he still killed and shot a beautiful young lady. The grief is over. It’s time for closing.”

Piccaretta remembers Martinez as his young client in the mid 1990s.

He doesn’t know what transpired over the last two and a half decades but he’s saddened to hear this news out of El Paso.

“It’s awful when there’s a domestic violence homicide,” Piccarreta said. “It was just sad that whatever in brought him to a suicide, whatever the pressures were that led to that, it’s a premature ending to a life and that’s just not the way it’s supposed to be.”