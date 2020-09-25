Sierra Vista Public Library launches new Storywalk program

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Sierra Vista Public Library has found a creative way to combine reading and exercise with their new Storywalk program.

The program features book pages that are mounted on 18-inch by 24-inch signs, numbered in order and placed a few yards apart so people may read them as they walk and explore.

The height of the signs is child-friendly.

On each sign of the book pages, are also questions that are meant to provoke a thoughtful answer from both children and adults.

“The Sierra Vista Public Library is joining the handful of libraries across the county in setting up StoryWalks,” says Youth Services Librarian Erica Merritt. “With the library’s extended closure due to COVID-19, we wanted to create a fun reading experience along with an opportunity to maintain safe social distancing."

The program is featured at the library's botanical garden, which is showcasing The World Needs More Purple People, by Kristen Bell and Benjamin Hart, and at Chaparal Village Park features Cats Colors, by Airlie Anderson.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Public Library and the Little Library Bookstore.

The program is set to be updated regularly.