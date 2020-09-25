All female fire rescue crew in Florida

FLORIDA (WPTV) - A female fire rescue crew is making history in Florida.

Last Friday, for the first time, the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue Station 65 was manned by a shift made up of all women.

"On that day at station 65 from the top down captain driver firefighter the rescue Lt. every single person was female that day on that shift," said Deputy Chief James Ippolito, Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue Station 65.

Fire medic Kelsey Krzywada is the youngest woman in the photo of women whose ages range from 20 to 50. She said it didn't take her long to find her calling.



"I was always interested in the medical field so medical field and something super active to help people it seemed like a perfect fit," said fire medic Kelsey Krzywada.

She admits that in a male dominated field the road wasn't easy.



"Fire school was definitely really hard, I'm always the smallest one smallest height smallest weight it s hard to keep up with the boys, I trained as hard as I could."

Lucky for her there were other women before her like Rescue Lt. Krystyna Krakowski to help pave the way.



"We just thought women empowerment girl power how fun to have five women at the same station it was a great day," said Lt. Krystyna Krakowski.



"Women can do the same thing men can do you know we're capable of anything."

Now there are scores of others to carry on the



