A Glass of Pinot With No Smoke Please

(KGW / NBC NEWS) - Recent wildfires on the west coast have plagued many businesses and properties, but one industry that is starting to feel the effects of it is the wine industry.

Tainted smoky air has proven to be a bit of a challenge for wineries in southern Oregon.

Some have lost grapes and their establishments from the Almeda fire.

But surrounding winegrowers are banning together.

Some are donating money and space to winegrowers affected by the wildfire.

Others are providing important information about how the smoke is affecting some of your favorites like Pinot Noir.

Read More: https://bit.ly/2Er1qBU