UA and Pac-12 football season a “go” in November despite Covid-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Wildcat football team is looking forward to playing a seven-game season beginning November. The Pac-12 made the consensed season "official" after a long meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The season allows for a Pac-12 Championship game and still keeps the possibility alive for a conference team to make it into the national championship mix.

A press conference is scheduled with Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin and UArizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke on Friday morning to discuss the upcoming season, Covid-19 testing for athletes and other factors.

Coach Sumlin did issue this statement about the Pac-12 voting to allow a fall football season:

"Everyone in the Arizona Football Family is thrilled that our student-athletes will have an opportunity to compete this fall," said Sumlin.

"As with every decision made by the University and the Pac-12, the decision of the CEO Group to move forward is centered on the health and safety of our students, coaches and staff and we are grateful for the broad commitment to testing resources from our CEOs.

I am proud of the patience, resilience and commitment that our team has shown during an unprecedented time. We will continue to work hard preparing for the moment when we once again take the field while staying committed to keeping each other and those around us safe and healthy. Bear Down!"

The Pac-12 basketball season will also begin in November.

UArizona head basketball coach Sean Miller said, "Our coaching staff, players and each of their respective families are grateful for the opportunity to compete in a 2020-2021 college basketball season. Personally, I would like to thank the Pac-12 leadership, in particular our University President, Dr. Robbins, and our Director of Athletics, Dave Heeke, for their continued efforts and support throughout this process. We look forward to meeting the challenges ahead of us as we begin to prepare for the start of the season on Nov. 25."

UArizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes added, "We fully support the decision from the Pac-12 Conference and its CEO Group to move forward with a safe and healthy plan to play our season in 2020. I want to thank everyone at the Pac-12 as well as President Robbins, Dave Heeke and University leadership for their commitment to the safety and health of our student-athletes, coaches and staff in Arizona Athletics.

"We understand there remains work to be done to ensure a safe environment, and I feel confident in the plan to move forward with the season because of the incredible testing resources we have due to the Pac-12’s partnership with Quidel.

"I am thrilled that our student-athletes will be able to represent the University of Arizona and the city of Tucson on the court in 2020. We have big plans for the coming season, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish. Bear Down and Mask Up."