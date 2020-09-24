Dozens demand answers as officers involved in TPD in-custody death won’t face charges

TUCSON (KVOA)- Carlos Ingram Lopez died in Tucson Police custody in April.

The public did not find out about the 27-year-old’s death until June.

On Monday, Pima County Barbara LaWall said there wasn’t enough evidence, in this case, to bring charges against three former officers and one current officer involved in the incident.

Thursday afternoon it was clear that the decision did not sit well with some in the community who marched in protest.

Crying out for justice, several dozen people marched Thursday to LaWall’s office downtown hoping to put pressure on her to reverse its decision. The county attorney’s office said the case showed insufficient evidence to prove negligent or reckless homicide.

“There cannot be police accountability when there is no opportunity for a police officer to face justice,” activist Alba Jaramillo said. “Those two things are incompatible.”

“Carlos Adrian deserves justice and we demand that they be prosecuted. Take it to a grand jury. Take it to a grand jury,” longtime Tucson activist Isabel Garcia said.

When the protestors got to LaWall’s office with a petition demanding justice, protestors were kept from going inside. A spokeswoman for the attorney’s office tells News 4 Tucson that‘s because COVID-19 guidelines won’t allow people in the building without an appointment.

The group handed the petition to the county’s chief of detectives.

These Tucsonans say they won’t stop fighting for Lopez’s family and for systemic change.

“Now they’ve allowed the cops to be judge, jury and everything,” Garcia said. “We cannot allow this to stand. We are seeing this across the nation.”

“This family has been blocked all their right to justice,” Jaramillo said. “It is an opinion that can change from one day to another and we as a community have a responsibility to that because this means that our families need to be protected.”

LaWall released a statement about the decision that reads in part:

“Understandably the family is distressed and upset that a criminal prosecution will not occur. However, as prosecutors, we are permitted to file charges only when the available evidence proves a criminal offense beyond a reasonable doubt."