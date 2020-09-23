Officer dismissed from wrongful death lawsuit in Baton Rouge

A Louisiana police officer who assisted in the arrest of Alton Sterling has been dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit.

Officer Howie Lake used a stun gun on Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, and helped wrestle him to the ground during the 2016 encounter in Baton Rouge but didn't fire his gun.

Former officer Blane Salamoni shot Sterling.

Sterling's family sued the city, the officers involved, and the former police chief.

Lake's attorney argued there was nothing lake could've done to prevent the shooting.

The suit is set for trial in 2021.