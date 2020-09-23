How bad will the flu be this year? Experts say to vaccinate early as a precaution.

TUCSON (KVOA) – As fall began Tuesday, this means that the flu season is quickly approaching and experts suggest vaccinating early.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has already put a large strain on public health facilities, in order to help reduce that strain, it is suggested to get a flu shot now if you haven't.

Although NBC News reported that Australia had a record low flu season, since it's in the southern hemisphere, Pima County Health Department told News 4 Tucson that they cannot predict what it is going to look like.

Although, it is their hope that it only mirrors Australia's outcome.

Crystal Rambaud is the Vaccine Preventable Disease Program Manager for the Pima County Health Department.

"The main recommendation is that people should be vaccinated before the end of October," said Rambaud. "So anytime in that time frame is acceptable. The other thing that we really try and tell people is that it's never too late."

Christian Bime of Banner University Medical Center also added, "We know that people are getting the flu shot, people, because the supplies that were made available ran out very quickly and we had to get more supplies. And, that is an encouraging sign that people are indeed taking the vaccine."

In addition, to Banner saying they've administered a lot of those vaccines, Ashley Shick, the communications director for Basha's Family of Stores said, "While it's still very early in the flu shot season (we're less than three weeks in), we've had about a 300% increase in the number of flu shots we've administered."

To find out more from Banner in regards to flu shots, click here. It is recommended to make an appointment.