Community rallies behind Desert View High School Coach after he collapsed at practice

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Desert View High School community is pulling together for one of their beloved High School Football Coaches 44-year-old Richard Cunes who collapsed during football practice at the beginning of this month.

On September 1, Cunes collapsed during a football practice. His fellow coaches and student atletes were able to get him to the ER where he was put in an induced coma.

On September 9, Cunes was moved out of the ICU and moved into an acute care facility.

"My dads a fighter and I know he's not going to stop fighting till he's on the field with his boys," Daughter Alyssa Gutierrez said. "He'd be here right now if it wasn't for this happening. So I just want everyone to stay positive keep sending that healing energy... Thank you so much to everybody whose reached out."

Cunes also teaches at Sierra Middle School. This Monday community members had a candlelight gathering at Desert View High School for Cunes.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for medical expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.