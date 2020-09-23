Census deadline fast approaching

TUCSON (KVOA) - Time is running out to fill out your 2020 census survey.

The federal government uses census data to determine the amount of funding that goes to each state based on its population.

Officials say each response can provide up to $30,000 in funding for Tucson community services.

That means schools, health care and infrastructure could be affected for the next ten years.

Arizona stands to lose millions of dollars in public funding for community programs and services over the next decade if only one percent of the population is not counted.

You can complete the census online, by phone or by mail. The deadline to submit is next Wednesday, Sept. 30.