93 years since Colonel Charles Lindbergh made dedication to TIA

TUCSON (KVOA) - On this date in 1927 Colonel Charles Lindbergh flew into Tucson International Airport in his plane the Spirit of Saint Louis.

The famed aviator was in Tucson to dedicate, what was then, the city's new airport.

Just six months earlier Lindbergh made the first non-stop transatlantic flight between New York and Paris.

At the time he was quite the American celebrity. His appearance in Tucson drew more than 20,000 people including officials from three Mexican states to welcome him.

