Uber brings 911 integration to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Uber is launching a new safety feature for users.

If a rider or driver feels unsafe, they can call or text 911 through the in-app emergency button.

The feature will automatically send the real-time location, trip information, car make model and license plate number to the 911 dispatch center.

“At Uber, we believe technology can help make the roads safer than ever before. Every second counts in an emergency, and we want to make sure our users get help quickly with accurate information if faced with an emergency situation," said Sachin Kansal, Uber’s Safety Products Lead.

Federal regulators estimate about 10,000 lives could be saved every year if first responders were able to get to a 911 caller just one minute faster.

The feature is available through a partnership with RapidSOS and is available in more than 650 cities across the U.S.