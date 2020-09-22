Group calls for ICE facility to be closed down

ELOY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Local and national organizations are calling for La Palme Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona to be shut down after 366 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the facility.

The 366 confirmed cases are the highest in the nation among ICE jails, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement website, which is why groups like Trans Queer Pueblo want the center shut down.

They're not the only group calling for action, Planned Parenthood, Santa Fe Dreamers Project, The Florence Project and Advocacy of Arizona are just a few of the organizations trying to make a difference.

"The way we see it, ICE has no desire to take care of the people in their care. This is the way it's always been this is the way it's always gonna be," said Stephanie Figgins, Media and Culture Shift Coordinator for Trans Queer Pueblo.

Letters from detained migrants explain the situation as unlivable. Migrants say they were punished with isolation for reporting sexual harassment.

Others say they were punished by being put into isolation with active COVID-19 cases for reporting injustices to the center.

"Do Core Civic guards help them? No. Instead, they get put into solitary confinement which is a form of psychological and physical torture," said Figgins.

Trans Queer Pueblo, alongside other groups, is calling for the center to be closed and for all people in ICA detention centers in Arizona to be freed.



"We don't want actually, to oppress people in a better way, we just need to shut the system down," said Figgins.

La Palma Correctional Center has not yet responded to our request for comment.