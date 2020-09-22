Greek food festival will go on

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Greek Food Festival is still happening this year, but it will look a little different.

The 45th Greek Festival will begin this Friday, Sept. 25 and run through Sunday the 27th.

Festival organizers are offering the public the chance to order their food starting Tuesday, and pick it up when the festival officially begins.

You can choose a day and time to pick up your order between Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All food orders must be picked up at the Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church located on East Fort Lowell Road.